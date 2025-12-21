San Francisco outage: When will power be restored? Here's what PG&E said

Sweeping power outages across large areas of San Francisco have left about 130,000 customers without electricity on Saturday, December 20. Residents rushed to social media to find out when power will be restored. A Waymo vehicle sits idling at an intersection with no operating traffic lights due to power outages, in San Francisco, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP)

When will power be restored?

Officials have been unable to provide a specific time for when power will be restored. Pacific Gas & Electric simply said in an X post, “Our outage map on pge.com is saying restoration is possible later today, though we are not able to confirm just yet.”

According to the outage map, The Presidio, Seacliff, Outer and Inner Richmond, Golden Gate Park, the Panhandle, Inner and Outer Sunset, and part of West of Twin Peaks were affected. PG&E’s website stated just before 3 pm that about 30% of the city was without power.

San Francisco authorities share updates

San Francisco authorities shared various updates on social media. San Francisco Police said on X, “SFPD is out ensuring our streets are safe as PG&E works to restore power in San Francisco. Please exercise caution when traveling on our roadways. Drive SLOWLY and SAFELY”.

Read More | San Francisco power outage map: Check out areas that lost power amid massive PG&E outages

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management advised in a post, “During this outage, keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible — cold air stays in and slows spoilage. Your refrigerator can keep food safe for up to 4 hours without power; a full freezer can keep food safe for about 48 hours (half-full ~24 hrs).”

BART Alert shared, “Civic Center station has reopened. Normal train service has resumed in all directions at Civic Center station.”

“Market Street Subway will remain closed for the rest of the evening. Central Subway service has resumed. Riders traveling between downtown and West Portal/Caltrain may use the shuttle buses,” wrote SFMTA.

Read More | Alabama power outage: Over 50,000 without electricity as storms knock down trees and power lines

PG&E has not confirmed a cause for the massive outages, but the San Francisco Fire Department said that there is an ongoing fire at a PG&E substation at 8th and Mission Streets. SFFD received a call about the fire at 2:16 pm on Saturday, SFFD Lieutenant Mariano Elias said, as reported by The San Francisco Standard. The fire is 80% contained, with no injuries or structural damage reported.

“I’m sure [the fire] has a contributing factor as to why the power is out in the city,” Elias said.