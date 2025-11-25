Alabama power outage: Over 50,000 without electricity as storms knock down trees and power lines

Alabama power outage: Severe storms traversing Alabama have toppled trees and power lines throughout the state, resulting in thousands being deprived of power services. Alabama power outage: Alabama suffers major power outage amid severe storms(Pixabay)

As of 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Alabama Power reports that 50,213 customers are currently without power, and this figure is steadily increasing, WBRC news reported.

In Jefferson County alone, around 32,956 customers are experiencing power outages, while Blount, Etowah, St. Clair, Tuscaloosa, and Walker Counties each report over 2,000 outages.

Fallen trees and power lines are disrupting travel across the state, with one road in northern Jefferson County classified as impassable as crews endeavor to clear the route.

Meanwhile, several posts on Alabama power outage surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, with one writing: “@AlabamaWXNet Power outage in Whorton Bend community in Etowah County. @spann.”

Also Read: Is Karoline Leavitt suffering from PTSD? WH Press Secretary sheds light on ‘very difficult’ job under Trump

Alabama under severe thunderstorm warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) based in Birmingham, Alabama, has issued a warning to the residents of the state to “expect damage” resulting from the powerful winds associated with severe thunderstorms in the region, as stated in a new alert released on Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 70 mph. The NWS stated that the areas impacted include Gadsden, Pell City, Leeds, Moody, Rainbow City, Attalla, Hokes Bluff, Springville, Odenville, Lincoln, Glencoe, Margaret, Argo, Ashville, Riverside, Sardis City, Ragland, Ohatchee, Steele, and Altoona.

“Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings,” the NWS stated.

NWS had previously issued tornado warnings for parts of Mississippi and Louisiana. While the warning has now expired, Mississippi is still experiencing severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the severe weather conditions affecting portions of Mississippi and Louisiana put travel plans at risk ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday, which is one of the busiest travel times of the year for road, rail, and air as Americans travel across the country to reunite with friends and family for the holiday,