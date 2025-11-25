Is Karoline Leavitt suffering from PTSD? WH Press Secretary sheds light on ‘very difficult’ job under Trump

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that she has developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while serving under President Donald Trump. Karoline Leavitt, the youngest White House Press Secretary, shared her experience with PTSD due to a hectic schedule while serving Trump. (AP)

However, the cause of her distress is not the reporters, despite their relentless stream of inquiries regarding the day's news. Rather, it is her demanding schedule that has led her to spend extended periods away from her family, as she explained to The Daily Mail.

“Honestly, I have PTSD about making plans, so I just don't,” the 28-year-old told the publication regarding the challenges of coordinating time off with her husband, 60-year-old real estate developer Nicholas Riccio. “It's very difficult to make plans in this job.”

She further revealed that she had made “three different mini weekend getaway vacations” with her spouse this summer, but all her plans were cancelled due to foreign policy events. “We just roll with it. If there's a night where I happen to become free, then we take full advantage of that as a family,” Leavitt, the youngest-ever White House Press Secretary, added.

Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary

During her ten months in the position, Leavitt has established a reputation for conducting straightforward press briefings and showcasing her unwavering loyalty to Trump, frequently in response to challenging inquiries.

Over the past week, she faced pressure to address the Trump's remarks that seemed to advocate for the death of Democratic lawmakers, as well as his derogatory reference to a female reporter as “Piggy.”

Committed to remaining in her role longer than her predecessors, she told the outlet that she starts her work before dawn and often continues well into the night.

“On briefing days,” she stated, “I come straight to the gym here…Usually, on briefing days, the first one in the West Wing.”

A 24/7 job

The White House Press Secretary further mentioned that she reads newspapers, watches news, and makes calls to Cabinet members — or even to Trump himself when she is at home.

“I mean, being press secretary, especially for President Trump, is a 24/7 job,” she said.

Despite her hectic work schedule, she said that Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles have encouraged her to dedicate time to her family.