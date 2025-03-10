Woman suffers severe burns and PTSD after vape battery burst into flames in her pocket

A 35-year-old woman from Dorset, Kerri Absolom, suffered life-changing injuries after the vape batteries exploded in her pocket, causing severe burns and emotional trauma. She and her husband, Christopher, struggled to remove her trousers as the flames intensified.(Pexel)

Kerri was about to leave for work when she noticed smoke rising from her clothes. The situation quickly escalated as sparks began shooting out from the battery. “I’m not squeamish, so I looked and was shocked to see my leg had been burnt to a crisp. As I saw a small flame begin to flicker in my pocket, I tried to furiously pat it out with my hands,” she told Mirror.

She and her husband, Christopher, struggled to remove her trousers as the flames intensified. “Sparks were jetting out of the battery like a firework. I tried, along with my husband, Christopher, to yank my trousers off as it got worse. We’d almost got them off when the vape battery fell through my trouser leg and onto the dog bed. The sparks fizzled out, but as it was scorching hot, the hissing battery melted through the bed into the carpet,” she added.

Realizing the severity of her injuries, Christopher immediately called for an ambulance. Firefighters arrived at the scene and rushed Kerri into the garden, using a hose to cool her leg and ease the pain. They also removed the sock-wrapped vape battery from the house to prevent further damage.

Third-degree burn

Experts later determined that the fire was caused by the vape battery coming into contact with Kerri’s keys, turning them into a conductor. She was admitted to the hospital with third-degree burns, where she was treated with morphine due to the extreme pain. Her hospital stay lasted a week as doctors monitored her condition.

Kerri underwent a skin graft to aid recovery and reduce scarring. However, the healing process was agonizing. “The agony was unbearable. Even getting in the shower was painful. And I kept getting allergic reactions and rashes from the pain medication. I struggled to sleep because I was in a constant state of fear,” she recalled.

The traumatic experience took a toll on her mental health, leading to a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She was placed on leave until January 2023 as she worked to recover physically and emotionally.