Children caught on camera using snake as skipping rope in Australia, investigation launched

A shocking video of children using a snake as a skipping rope has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern. According to a report by 7NEWS, the incident took place in Woorabinda, a remote town in Central Queensland, Australia, about two hours from Rockhampton. The footage shows the children laughing and jumping over the snake while an adult, seemingly supervising them, records the scene. Kids in Queensland used a dead snake as a skipping rope.(X/@clowndownunder)

In the video, a woman can be heard saying, “Show me that, show me what it is,” as she films the unusual act. The children, unfazed, continue to giggle and jump over the lifeless reptile. One of the boys in the clip identifies it as a black-headed python. However, it remains unclear whether the snake was already dead before the children began using it as a skipping rope.

Authorities condemn ‘inappropriate behaviour’

As the video gained traction, drawing thousands of views online, the Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation stepped in to address the matter. In a statement to 7NEWS, a spokesperson from the department confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“We condemn this inappropriate behaviour and will investigate the incident,” the spokesperson stated. “We ask all Queenslanders to treat animals with respect, whether they are alive or dead. The maximum fine for a person found guilty of killing or injuring a black-headed python is $12,615.”

Black-headed pythons are a protected species under Queensland’s Nature Conservation Act 1992. It is illegal to kill, harm, or remove any snake from the wild in the state.

Internet reacts

The video, shared on X has amassed nearly 11.8k views and many reactions.

“That’s the most bizarre thing I’ve seen in a while,” one user commented.

Another user criticised the act, stating, “This is wrong on so many levels.”

Others speculated on the snake’s fate, with one writing, “And I bet they’re the ones who killed it.”

Another simply remarked, “This is not done.”