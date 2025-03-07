Thai man finds entire snake frozen inside ice cream bar, internet is horrified

A man in Thailand was left horrified after finding an entire snake frozen inside an ice cream bar he had purchased from a street vendor. The bizarre incident quickly went viral, leaving social media users in shock and disbelief. A Thai man was shocked to find a snake frozen in his ice cream bar.(Facebook)

The man, identified online as Rayban Naklengboon from Pak Tho in Mueang Ratchaburi, central Thailand, took to Facebook to share photos of his chilling discovery. The images showed the black-and-yellow snake’s head clearly visible, peeking out from the frozen treat.

“Is it dead yet?” – the viral post

Rayban’s post, written in Thai, read: “Such big eyes! Is it dead yet? Black bean, street vendor, real picture because I bought it myself.” His reference to “black bean” is a nod to a type of ice cream commonly sold by street vendors in Thailand.

Take a look here at the post:

The post immediately gained traction, attracting thousands of reactions, comments, and shares. Users couldn’t believe their eyes, with many expressing both horror and amusement over the bizarre discovery.

Social media reacts with shock and humour

The comments section quickly turned into a mix of jokes and genuine concern. One user quipped, “This is why I stick to store-bought ice cream.” Another remarked, “Forget black bean, this is clearly a new flavour—snake surprise.”

Some users were more horrified than amused. “I will never buy ice cream from a street vendor again!” one person wrote, while another questioned, “How does something like this even happen? Did no one check before freezing?”

Others couldn’t resist cracking jokes. “Congratulations! You unlocked the ‘wild’ version of ice cream,” someone teased. Another commented, “This gives a whole new meaning to brain freeze.”

Others warned about the potential dangers of consuming street food. “This is why food safety regulations are so important,” one user pointed out. Another quipped, “At least you got more protein with your dessert.”