Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thai man finds entire snake frozen inside ice cream bar, internet is horrified

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 07, 2025 08:30 PM IST

A Thai man was stunned to discover a whole snake frozen inside an ice cream bar he had bought from a street vendor.

A man in Thailand was left horrified after finding an entire snake frozen inside an ice cream bar he had purchased from a street vendor. The bizarre incident quickly went viral, leaving social media users in shock and disbelief.

A Thai man was shocked to find a snake frozen in his ice cream bar.(Facebook)
A Thai man was shocked to find a snake frozen in his ice cream bar.(Facebook)

The man, identified online as Rayban Naklengboon from Pak Tho in Mueang Ratchaburi, central Thailand, took to Facebook to share photos of his chilling discovery. The images showed the black-and-yellow snake’s head clearly visible, peeking out from the frozen treat.

(Also read: Snake lunges at man, his cap saves him from deadly strike: 'This is pure luck in action)

“Is it dead yet?” – the viral post

Rayban’s post, written in Thai, read: “Such big eyes! Is it dead yet? Black bean, street vendor, real picture because I bought it myself.” His reference to “black bean” is a nod to a type of ice cream commonly sold by street vendors in Thailand.

Take a look here at the post:

The post immediately gained traction, attracting thousands of reactions, comments, and shares. Users couldn’t believe their eyes, with many expressing both horror and amusement over the bizarre discovery.

Social media reacts with shock and humour

The comments section quickly turned into a mix of jokes and genuine concern. One user quipped, “This is why I stick to store-bought ice cream.” Another remarked, “Forget black bean, this is clearly a new flavour—snake surprise.”

(Also read: Snake dangles from upper berth of Mumbai-bound Garib Rath Express. Viral video)

Some users were more horrified than amused. “I will never buy ice cream from a street vendor again!” one person wrote, while another questioned, “How does something like this even happen? Did no one check before freezing?”

Others couldn’t resist cracking jokes. “Congratulations! You unlocked the ‘wild’ version of ice cream,” someone teased. Another commented, “This gives a whole new meaning to brain freeze.”

Others warned about the potential dangers of consuming street food. “This is why food safety regulations are so important,” one user pointed out. Another quipped, “At least you got more protein with your dessert.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On