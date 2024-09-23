Snake dangles from upper berth of Mumbai-bound Garib Rath Express. Viral video

A snake was spotted inside a coach of a train headed to Mumbai recently, a video of which is viral. Passengers spotted the snake when Garibrath Express was near Kasara station in Maharashtra.

The incident took place on the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath Express on Sunday morning.

The viral clip shows the serpent hanging from an iron grip of a side upper berth of the crowded train. While no passenger was sitting in the berth which was packed with luggage, the video shows passengers animatedly discussing the next course of action.

The video shows a long snake hanging from an iron grip of the side berth.

A few passengers would be heard telling others to leave the snake alone and not disturb it.

“Gareeb nahi, ameer kaise aa gaya yeh? (Not poor, how did this rich person enter?),” another male passenger could be heard joking, in a wordplay on the train's name.

The incident reportedly occurred near Kasara station in Maharashtra, some 104 km from Mumbai.

The railway authorities are currently coordinating with Central Railways to verify details of the sighting of the snake, West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Harshit Shrivastava told news agency PTI.

Details are being gathered from officials responsible for the Kasara route, the CPRO added.