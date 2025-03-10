Man casually feeds massive crocodile with bare hands: ‘This is beyond reckless’

Social media is often a hub for bizarre and jaw-dropping content, and a recent viral video is no exception. The clip, shared on X by the account ‘Nature is Amazing’, captures a man—possibly trained—casually feeding a massive crocodile as if it were a common household pet. While the sheer size of the reptile itself was enough to startle viewers, what truly left them in shock was the way the man was feeding it—directly with his bare hands, without any safety gear. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the location, date and time of the post. A man fed a giant crocodile with bare hands, shocking the internet.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

(Also read: Man’s relaxing swim turns into shocking crocodile encounter. Watch what happens next)

The stunt raised serious concerns among netizens. Crocodiles are apex predators with some of the strongest bite forces in the animal kingdom, and one wrong move could have led to a catastrophic outcome. The clip has already amassed more than six lakh views, sparking debate online.

Trained crocodile or risky gamble?

Interestingly, the crocodile itself seemed unusually obedient. After being fed, it swiftly retreated into the murky water without displaying any aggressive behaviour. This led some users to speculate whether the reptile had been trained to respond in a controlled manner. However, others argued that no matter how well-trained a wild animal appears to be, its instincts remain unpredictable.

Watch the clip here:

Users react

As expected, social media users flooded the comments section with a mix of awe, fear, and outright disapproval.

One user wrote, "Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should. This is beyond reckless!"

Another expressed disbelief, saying, "This man is playing with his life. One slip and it’s over!"

A third commented, "People will do anything for views these days, even risk their limbs. Crazy!"

A concerned user asked, "Where is this? And why is there no safety protocol?"

Meanwhile, some were in awe of the crocodile’s calmness, with one writing, "That’s one disciplined croc! Never seen anything like this before."

Another joked, "That’s not a crocodile, that’s his pet dog in disguise!"

However, others remained sceptical, with a user stating, "This is dangerous. Hope people don’t try to copy this nonsense."