Cocaine found in White House's West Wing while Joe Biden was away: What we know

The White House was temporarily closed on Sunday evening after Secret Service discovered a white powder substance suspected to be cocaine. The packet was found inside a work area in the West Wing. The White House was temporarily closed to allow members of law enforcement to investigate the substance, the Secret Service said in a statement. The District of Columbia fire department assisted in evaluating the substance, it added. A view of the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)

The fire department "quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous" after an initial evaluation, the Secret Service said as the substance was identified as a "yellow bar, meaning cocaine, hydrochloride". Earlier in the evening, DC Fire and EMS crews were dispatched to 17th Street that borders the White House.

Public who tour the White House are only allowed to visit the East Wing and Residence and tour members are typically not permitted to visit the West Wing. The area is where the president, vice president, and other senior administration officials have their offices.

The substance discovered in the White House will undergo further tests, the Secret Service said. "The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending," the statement noted.

US president Joe Biden and his family were away from the White House when the substance was discovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON