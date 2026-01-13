Scott Adams in hospice: All about his ex-wives Kristina Basham and Shelly Miles, and children

Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams is in hospice, likely facing his last days, as he continues to battle prostate cancer, TMZ reported. Adams’ ex-wife, Shelly Miles, told the outlet that he has been receiving end-of-life care at home for the past week, with his health rapidly declining. Scott Adams in hospice: All about his ex-wives Kristina Basham and Shelly Miles, and his children (Real Coffee with Scott Adams screenshot/YouTube)

Shelly revealed that she, her sister, and Adams’ stepdaughter have been caring for him around the clock, with the help of nurses. Despite starting to get confused, Adams recently managed to film what may be his final podcast episode, she added.

The 68-year-old has been battling prostate cancer, which left him paralyzed below the waist. The cancer has spread to his bones. Recently, Adams provided a health update on his podcast 'Real Coffee with Scott Adams,’ where he revealed that he has been getting "weaker and weaker.”

Adams said on his podcast on January 1, 2026, that he had spoken with his radiologist and it was "all bad news." He said there was no chance that he would ever get feeling back in his legs, and told his viewers that they must prepare themselves "that January will probably be a month of transition, one way or another."

What to know about Scott Adams’ ex-wives and children Adams and Shelly tied the knot aboard a yacht, the Galaxy Commodore, on July 22, 2006, in San Francisco Bay. The ceremony was conducted by the ship’s captain.

Adams and Shelly met at a gym in Pleasanton, California, where Shelly was an employee and Adams was a customer. Adams was stepfather to Shelly’s two children, Savannah and Justin – the latter died of a fentanyl overdose in 2018 at the age of 18.

Adams and Shelly divorced in 2014. However, the two remained friends, according to Adams.

Adams announced on Christmas Day in 2019 that he was engaged to Kristina Basham, a model and baker. The two tied the knot on July 11, 2020. Basham has two daughters.

Adams announced on his YouTube podcast in March 2022 that he and Basham were getting divorced.