What happened to Mike Rotunda? WWE Hall of Famer in hospice care amid health battle

WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, known for his wrestling gimmick of Irwin R. Schyster (IRS) in the 1990s and as the father of late WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, is living in a medical facility. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his former tag team partner, Barry Windham, in an interview with wrestling media personality Bill Apter, per Sports Illustrated. WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda is currently in hospice care.(X/@BrianRSolomon)

“It’s kinda tough right now. Mike is in hospice right now. So, anyway, I love that family. It’s so tragic,” Windham said. “He was just a good boy. He was such a good person, never got in trouble at all his whole life. He’s a good boy.” The exact nature of the condition that forced Rotunda into medical care was not specified by the 67-year-old former wrestler’s partner.

Mike Rotunda’s wrestling career

Rotunda had a successful career spanning various promotions. He was famously part of the WWE roster in the 1990s as one half of the tag team ‘The US Express,’ wherein he paired up with Windham. They won the WWE Tag Team Championship twice.

The two wrestlers are also related in personal life, as Rotunda is married to Windham’s sister, Stephanie, according to the wrestling site Slam. The WWE Hall of Famer also formed a tag team with Ted DiBiase called Money Inc. This team also won the Tag Team Championship and did so thrice.

Also Read: What did Takaichi gift Trump? Japan to send 250 cherry trees, fireworks for America's anniversary

Apart from WWE, then known as WWF, Rotunda also featured in the NWA promotion, as part of the Varsity Club faction and won the NWA World Tag Team Championship with Steve Williams. He also claimed the NWA World Television Championship thrice, Slam reported.

Sports Illustrated also mentions his five-year run with WCW, from 1995 to 2000, in which he briefly became a part of the famed stable ‘nWo’. The US Express was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class.

However, in the previous year, Rotunda suffered a great personal loss as his son, Windham, known by his wrestling name Bray Wyatt, died at a young age. His other son, Bo Dallas, continues his brother’s legacy by heading the ‘Wyatt Sicks’ stable, inspired by Bray’s gimmick.

Also Read: 14 alleged drug smugglers killed in US military strikes in Pacific ocean

FAQs:

Who is Mike Rotunda?

Mike Rotunda is a former professional wrestler who is a multi-time tag team champion with various promotions and member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

When was Mike Rotunda active?

Rotunda started in the wrestling business in the 1980s and was most prominent in the 1990s.

Which wrestling gimmick of Rotunda was most popular?

Rotunda played the part of Irwin R. Schyster (IRS), a menacing character asking people to pay their taxes.