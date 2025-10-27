John Cena’s final WWE Raw match: When and where will it take place? Details here

WWE superstar John Cena is getting ready for his final Night Raw match on Monday, November 17, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This event will mark the end of an era for one of the greatest and most loved wrestlers. John Cena’s final WWE Raw confirmed for November at Madison Square Garden, ending a legendary era(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

John Cena's farewell tour began with Netflix debut

Cena began his farewell tour earlier this year on January 6, during the premiere of Raw on Netflix in Los Angeles. Standing before a roaring crowd of over 17,000 fans, he thanked WWE and the audience for the “honor to stand in a WWE ring in full jorts for the last time.” Since then, he’s been competing across the world, giving his fans one last chance to cheer for him inside the squared circle as per TUDUM.

The 2025 farewell tour has been a special journey filled with emotional moments, big victories, and classic rivalries. Over the last 300 days, Cena has faced some of the top WWE superstars, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Brock Lesnar. His matches have reminded fans why he has been called “The Greatest of All Time.”

Final stops before the end

Before his final Raw, Cena still has a few stops left on his tour. He will appear on Raw in Boston on November 10, at Survivor Series in San Diego on November 29, and will finally have his last-ever match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C. Fans are eagerly waiting to know who will be his final opponent, a secret WWE has not revealed yet.

Cena’s career has been nothing short of legendary. Over more than two decades, he became a 17-time World Champion, the most in WWE history, and granted over 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, setting another record.

FAQs

1. When is John Cena’s final WWE Raw match?

John Cena’s final WWE Raw will take place on November 17, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

2. When and where is John Cena’s last-ever WWE match?

His final WWE match will happen at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, in Washington D.C.

3. How long has John Cena been in WWE?

John Cena has been part of WWE for over 20 years, debuting in 2002 and becoming one of the most successful superstars in wrestling history.