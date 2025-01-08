Hulk Hogan's WWE return backfired as 6-time Champion booed out of arena on Monday Night Raw Netflix debut

Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan returned to the WWE on the special Monday Night RAW on January 6 as the new era began with Netflix taking over the streaming rights. WWE planned several historic returns for the special night as John Cena kickstarted his farewell tour. The Rock and The Undertaker made shocking appearances, but one return that the company might regret a bit is Hogan's. The 72-year-old Hogan walked out of the tunnel to his “Real American” theme song. He did get some pop at the start from the 17,000-plus crowd at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, but the fans soon turned their back on him and started booing him during his promo. Even his iconic T-shirt-ripping moment failed to save him during the segment. Hulk Hogan got booed by the fans on Monday Night RAW.(X Image)

Hogan promoted his new beer brand on the Monday Night RAW, and the fans booed him out of the arena.

“In the past, I’ve had a whole bunch of partners down the line. I had incredible partners, like the Macho Man Randy Savage. I’ve had giant-sized partners like Andre the Giant,” Hogan said to vociferous boos that were nearly drowning him out. “But the greatest partner the WWE has ever had, is the fact that tonight, we’re making history, and the WWE has tag teamed up with Netflix, the greatest tag team partner of all time," he added.

Meanwhile, it was an iconic night for the company, as they kicked off the new era in style with some thrilling fights that enthralled the crowd. The Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Solo Siko started the RAW. 6-time WWE champion Roman emerged victorious and reclaimed the Ula Fala, which he received from The Rock.

Cena has announced his participation in this year's Royal Rumble, where he delivered a spine-chilling promo on RAW. The Undertaker also arrived to celebrate Rhea Ripley's win over Liv Morgan to reclaim the Women's Championship title. The WWE Hall of Famer turned up in his American Baddass avatar.