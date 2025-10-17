John Cena's retirement match draws crazy crowd, almost 60K fans rush ticket presale

WWE superstar John Cena is all set to enter the ring for his retirement match on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Ever since his WWE debut in 2002, Cena has remained a fan-favorite and emerged as the record 17-time world champion. Thousands of his fans are looking forward to witnessing him live during his final match in the ring, while there is huge demand for tickets, Newsweek reported. John Cena triumphed over Logan Paul at the WWE Clash in Paris 2025 event.(Screengrab - Netflix)

How to get tickets for John Cena retirement match?

Tickets for Cena’s retirement match will go on sale on October 17 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT, as per the official WWE website. An exclusive presale began on October 15 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT on Ticketmaster.com. Almost 60,000 people were in the online queue for tickets to John Cena’s retirement match during the pre-sale, per the outlet.

Who will be John Cena’s final opponent?

As of now, WWE has not made any announcement regarding the final opponent on John Cena’s retirement tour. There have been demands regarding several popular players to be pitted against Cena, including retired WWE superstar Kurt Angle and Edge, who is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under his real name, Adam Copeland. There is also a possibility that Cena could face Gunther in his farewell match.

Also Read: Roman Reigns beats up opponent with bat at Crown Jewel, commentator goes bonkers: ‘Just like Steve Smith’

Triple H lauds John Cena’s contribution to WWE

John Cena’s farewell match is a matter of emotion for millions of wrestling fans around the world. The former world champion is one of the biggest stars the WWE has ever produced.

Speaking about Cena’s last match, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, said: “John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business.” Triple H also said they looked forward to “delivering an unforgettable send-off” to Cena and the WWE Universe.

Also Read: John Cena beats AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, The Undertaker says ‘A masterclass and…'

FAQs:

When is John Cena’s retirement match in the WWE?

John Cena’s retirement match in the WWE has been scheduled for December 13.

What pay-per-view events will John Cena feature in next?

He is expected to appear in Survivor Series and the event at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

When did John Cena make his WWE debut?

John Cena made his WWE debut on June 27, 2002, against Kurt Angle.