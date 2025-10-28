14 alleged drug smugglers killed in US military strikes in Pacific ocean

The US military conducted strikes leaving one survivor, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
The US military on Monday carried out strikes in the eastern portion of the Pacific ocean killing 14 alleged drug smugglers.
The strikes, which were targeted towards four vessels left just one survivor, US defence secreatary Pete Hegseth wrote on his official X handle today.
“Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out three lethal kinetic strikes on four vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations (DTO) trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific,” Hegseth wrote.
He further claimed that the four vessels were known by US intelligence apparatus as transiting along known narco-trafficking routes, and carrying narcotics.
This is a developing story. Follow for more updates.