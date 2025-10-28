What did Takaichi gift Trump? Japan to send 250 cherry trees, fireworks for America's anniversary

In a bid to bolster a new “golden age” of US-Japan relations, Japan will send 250 flowering cherry trees and fireworks to Washington, D.C., as part of a gift tied to the United States’ 250th anniversary. Japan to gift 250 cherry trees and fireworks for America’s 250th anniversary after Trump-Takaichi talks. (@WhiteHouse X/ANI Photo)

What Takaichi said about the cherry tree donation

The donation came after the two leaders - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and President Donald Trump - spent time watching a Toronto Blue Jays-Los Angeles Dodgers World Series game together. Takaichi told reporters, “It was a wonderful start,” as their talks began in Tokyo.

Takaichi, who took office last week as Japan’s first female prime minister, framed the move as both a cultural gesture and a sign of closer ties. She said the trees mark next year’s U.S. milestone and noted Japan’s long history of gifting cherry trees to the capital, beginning with thousands sent in 1912, according to the New York Post.

She also said “fireworks from Japan’s Akita Prefecture” will be part of Fourth of July celebrations in Washington next year.

Trump praises Japan’s gesture

Trump and Takaichi signed a short joint document reaffirming the trade pact reached in July, which cut a proposed 25 percent tariff to 15 percent and included large Japanese investment pledges - $550 billion - in the United States.

Trump pointed to recent US arms sales and said new military equipment orders from Japan are underway. “We’re going to do tremendous trade together, I think, more than ever before,” he said.

He described the trade relationship as growing and “very fair,” and that both sides want to boost investment and work on supplies of rare-earth and other critical minerals amid concerns about non-market trade practices.

Takaichi's special gift for Trump

Takaichi marked her first meeting with Trump by presenting a deeply symbolic gift, a golf putter once used by the late Shinzo Abe, Trump’s longtime friend and Japan’s former leader.

The club, encased beside a gold-leaf golf ball and a signed bag by Hideki Matsuyama, honored the personal diplomacy that once defined U.S.–Japan ties. “He was a great friend of mine and a great friend of yours,” Trump said warmly as they shook hands. Takaichi thanked Trump for his “enduring friendship” with Abe and for hosting his widow, Akie Abe, at Mar-a-Lago.

Defense, trade, and rare-earth minerals on the agenda

The meeting quickly moved beyond ceremony to a wide-ranging agenda that included trade, security, and critical minerals cooperation.

The visit comes in the middle of a broader tour by Trump focused on economic deals across the region. He has already signed agreements in other countries to ease tariffs in return for major purchases of U.S. goods, the New York Post reported. Japan’s commitment to invest and to lower some import barriers was presented as part of that push.

FAQs:

What did Japan gift the U.S. during Prime Minister Takaichi’s visit?

Japan pledged 250 cherry trees and fireworks for Washington, D.C.’s July 4 celebration.

Why is Japan donating cherry trees again?

The donation honors the U.S.’s upcoming 250th anniversary and celebrates Japan’s 1912 gift tradition.

What did Trump and Takaichi discuss in their meeting?

The two leaders discussed trade, defense, and cooperation on rare-earth minerals.

Did they sign any new agreements?

They reaffirmed the July trade pact that includes $550 billion in Japanese investment in the U.S.