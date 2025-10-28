Japan to join list of countries to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

As Donald Trump continues his Asia tour, the White House has stated Japan will be joining the list of countries to nominate the US president for a Nobel Peace Prize. US President Donald Trump (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) shake hands after signing documents for a critical minerals/rare earth deal with Japan during a meeting at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo(AFP)

Trump, who began his visit to Japan on Monday, met with the newly elected prime minister Sanae Takaichi. As per a statement issued by the White House to the press, the Japanese PM has stated she will back Trump's nomination for the top prize.

An official statement from Japan for the same is awaited.

During their meeting at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, the Japanese leader lauded Trump for his contribution to the peace deals between Thailand and Cambodia and the ceasefire in the Gaza war.

"Mr. President succeeded in securing a ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia... also, the deal you have recently achieved in the Middle East is an unprecedented, historic achievement," said Takaichi.



Japan is considered to be America's most steadfast ally in Asia. During his visit, the two leaders also signed a critical minerals and rare earth deal with Tokyo.

Trump's bid for a Nobel Prize

Since assuming office, Trump has lauded himself as the ‘President of Peace’. Time and again, the US president has claimed he brought an end to eight wars, including the Gaza war, the conflict between India-Pakistan, Thailand-Cambodia and more.

While Trump did not win the peace prize this year, several countries such as Israel, Pakistan, Cambodia, Thailand and more have openly backed and formally nominated the Republican leader for the top prize.

Trump on Asia tour

Trump kicked off his Asia tour with Malaysia where he attended the ASEAN summit and brokered the signing of the peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.

After his Japan visit, Trump is scheduled to leave on Wednesday for South Korea, where he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

In South Korea, the US president will also be holding a bilateral meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping amid trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.