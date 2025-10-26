Cambodia PM nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize after peace deal with Thailand

After the signing of the landmark peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, the Cambodian Prime Minister nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, the Sun reported. US President Donald Trump with Cambodia's PM Hun Manet during a ceremonial signing of a ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand.(AFP)

The nomination was made in recognition of Trump's role in brokering the historic Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords signed between Cambodia and Thailand on Sunday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hun said the nomination reflects “the gratitude of the Cambodian people” for Trump’s decisive leadership in bringing lasting peace between the two neighbours after years of border tension.

Thailand and Cambodia signed an expanded ceasefire agreement on Sunday during a ceremony attended by President Donald Trump, whose threats of economic pressure prodded the two nations to halt hostilities along their disputed border earlier this year.

Thailand will release Cambodian prisoners, and Cambodia will begin withdrawing heavy artillery as part of the first phase of the deal.