Pam Hogg's cause of death revealed? Iconic designer dies in hospice; What we know about her illnesses

Iconic fashion designer who designed for Rihanna and Lady Gaga, Pamela Hogg, has died on November 26. Her family announced via Instagram, saying she passed away "peacefully at St Joseph’s Hospice, Hackney, surrounded by cherished friends and family.” Pam Hogg and her beloved Blitz Kid n Cat(Instagram)

The family expressed sorrow but was grateful that her final hours were calm. “Her creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many … she leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire.”

The family statement did not specify any medical cause; however, the family thanked the hospice staff for the “beautiful support” provided during her final days.

Illness and Hospice stay

Although the family statement did not state a cause of death, being at the hospice indicates that she had been battling a serious, likely long-term illness. Still, no information, such as the nature of the illness, duration or age, is publicly confirmed.

In a 2018 Guardian interview, Hogg said she had never publicly revealed her age. She was believed to be in her 60s.

Tributes have poured in from across the music and fashion world. Menswear designer Mr Kim Jones wrote, "Love you Pam you were so strong right to the end our warrior queen."

Singer Shirley Manson also called Hogg a “revered Scottish fashion queen” whose “brilliance and bravery” shaped British fashion’s rebellious edge.

Though she’s gone, her legacy lives on through her designs, her most memorable contribution to fashion: the interpretation of the catsuit. She continued to design catsuits for celebrities like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Minogue throughout her career, and it became a defining feature of her style.

Legacy of a Rebel Designer

Hogg was born in Paisley near Glasgow. She studied Fine Art and Printed Textiles at the Glasgow School of Art before moving on to the Royal College of Art in London.

She launched her first fashion collection in 1981. By the mid-1980s, she had become a fixture of London's underground club scene, known for her daring catsuits and provocative designs made of latex, mesh, leather and PVC.

Over the decades, her creations attracted a clientele of global superstars, including Princess Diana, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, Kylie Minogue, Björk and Debbie Harry. In 2016, she even designed the statuettes for the BRIT Awards.

She was a musician, artist and a provocateur

Hogg was not just a designer. She was also a musician, artist and a provocateur, Far Out Magazine writes.

She was the frontwoman of her first band, ‘Rubbish’, touring in the late 1970s and opening for bands like The Pogues.

In 1993, she formed the band Doll, reportedly within five days after landing an unexpected support slot for Blondie.

Her artistry extended to film as well. She directed music videos and occasionally exhibited work in galleries.