Lady Gaga opens up about her mental crisis while shooting A Star Is Born: ‘I went to the hospital for psychiatric care’

Lady Gaga has made a major revelation about a mental health crisis that she had to deal with after filming the 2018 musical drama A Star Is Born. Gaga talked about her mental health in detail in an interview with Rolling Stone on Thursday, November 13. Lady Gaga has received seven nominations at the Grammy Awards.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The pop sensation, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, disclosed that she had filmed A Star Is Born on lithium. After the film was completed, Gaga embarked on a belated tour in support of her 2016 album Joanne. One night, Gaga had experienced what she described as a “psychotic break.”

Lady Gaga’s revelation

“I did A Star Is Born on lithium. There was one day that my sister said to me, ‘I don’t see my sister anymore.’ And I canceled the tour. There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break. I couldn’t do anything… I completely crashed,” Gaga told Rolling Stone.

Gaga said all this was “really scary.”

“There was a time where I didn’t think I could get better.… I feel really lucky to be alive. I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go,” she added.

Dealing with fibromyalgia

Having filmed A Star Is Born, Gaga ventured into the Joanne World Tour in August 2017, according to People magazine. In February 2018, Gaga, who was dealing with chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia, had announced that she was cancelling the remainder of the dates in order to focus on her well-being.

“A Star Is Born” had earned Gaga an Oscar win in the original song category for "Shallow" and a best actress nomination as well. Gaga had recently earned seven Grammy nominations for her latest project, "Mayhem,” including the prestigious album of the year category.

FAQs

How many Grammy nominations did Lady Gaga earn this year?

Lady Gaga recently bagged seven Grammy nominations.

For which project did Lady Gaga earn the Grammy nominations?

She has been nominated for “Mayhem.”

When did “A Star Is Born” release?

“A Star Is Born” came out in 2018.