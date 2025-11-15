Nick Jonas wants to teach daughter Malti skiing, reveals his special Christmas plans for Priyanka Chopra in new movie

Priyanka Chopra recently treated fans to a video from A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, the new holiday special starring her husband, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. A Very Jonas Christmas Movie showcases Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas as they navigate holiday chaos after a London tour. Directed by Jessica Yu, the film features heartwarming moments and original songs.

Priyanka shares clip from Jonas Brothers' Christmas movie

On Saturday, Priyanka took to Instagram ans shared the clip where Nick excitedly recounts his plans for Christmas: he can’t wait to teach their daughter Malti Marie how to ski (“Do you know how cute a toddler looks skiing? Very cute,” he says), and he’s organized a fondue night with melted cheese and chocolate, just the way Priyanka loves. When Nick gets a little worked up, Joe Jonas offers him a calming chamomile-scented candle from his own collection, quipping, “I know what you need.” Nick throws it back, joking, “The world wasn’t ready for Wick by Nick,” to which Joe teases him: “You’re just jealous my line took off and yours didn’t.”

Priyanka captioned the post, “I’m so ready for Wick by Nick. A very Jonas Christmas indeed. Now streaming @disneyplus @hulu & @jiohotstar.”

About A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is a feel-good holiday comedy that follows Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas as they wrap up a tour in London and attempt to get home to New York in time for Christmas. Along the way, they face a series of escalating mishaps, and their bond as brothers gets tested. Directed by Jessica Yu and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the film is packed with original songs, heartwarming moments, and appearances by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, along with her daughter, Malti Marie, who appear as themselves. The movie premiered on November 14, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu, and for viewers in India, it’s available on JioCinema.

Priyanka and Nick's love story

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s love story has been one for the books: they first made headlines after being spotted together in 2017, and by December of that year, Nick had popped the big question. They got married in a lavish, multi-day wedding in December 2018, blending Western and traditional Indian ceremonies. Over the years, they’ve balanced their high-profile careers while building a strong personal bond. In early 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie.