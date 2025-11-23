Paul Costelloe dies at 80: All you need to know about Princess Diana’s former personal designer

Paul Costelloe, the renowned Irish fashion designer best known for dressing the late Princess Diana, has died aged 80. His label confirmed that he passed away peacefully in London after a short illness. Paul Costelloe passed away in London.(AP)

In a statement, the brand said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Paul Costelloe following a short illness. He was surrounded by his wife and seven children and passed peacefully in London.” The family has asked for privacy as they grieve the loss.

Princess Diana’s trusted fashion partner

Costelloe became a major figure in British fashion through his long partnership with Princess Diana. He served as her personal designer from 1983 until her death in 1997.

He was admired for creating soft, elegant, and sophisticated looks that became part of her signature style, as per The Independent.

One of his designs, a chiffon skirt that appeared slightly transparent in bright light, once sparked public discussion, but Costelloe always viewed his work with Diana with deep pride.

In an old interview with BBC4 Radio, he spoke warmly of their connection, calling her “So genteel, so feminine, so warm, so humorous.”

Paul Costelloe's career

Born in Dublin in 1945, Costelloe began his career at the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in Paris. He later worked under French designer Jacques Esterel before moving to Milan, where he contributed to Marks & Spencer’s Italian venture and designed for La Rinascente.

He also spent time in New York, working with designer Anne Fogarty before launching his own brand - Paul Costelloe Collections.

A global brand and corporate design success

Costelloe’s label grew into a major fashion house producing womenswear, menswear, accessories, jewellery, homeware, eyewear, and childrenswear.

He also became known for corporate uniform design, creating looks for British Airways, Delta Airlines, and the Irish Olympic Team.

A legacy celebrated worldwide

Earlier this year, his brand showcased the Boulevard of Dreams collection at London Fashion Week, celebrating 1960s Beverly Hills glamour. He remained active as head of design until his final days.

He received several honours over the years, including being featured on Irish postage stamps in 2010. Costelloe served as a guest judge on RTE’s Craft Master in 2013.

Paul Costelloe has left a long-lasting legacy shaped by creativity, elegance, and an unforgettable impact on Princess Diana’s legendary style.