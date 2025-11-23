Khushi Kapoor looks ethereal in pastel floral saree she draped for Shauna Gautam’s wedding ceremony; See PICS

Khushi Kapoor’s traditional looks have often created a buzz on the internet, leaving the fans swooning over her outfits. This time is no different, as the actor stepped out donning a gorgeous floral saree in pastel shades. The Loveyapa star’s ensemble included artistic details with intricate thread work and tassels at the back. Khushi Kapoor turns heads at Shauna Gautam’s wedding(Instagram/khushikapoor)

With her style and choice of outfit, Kapoor played the perfect inspiration for her fans, ahead of the wedding season. Despite the look being busy, the actor carried it gracefully and brought glam back on the table.

Khushi Kapoor’s ethereal look

As for the details of the outfit, the blouse donned by Kapoor was based on the lightest shade of green, with flowers stitched with sequins and tassels. Continuing with the pattern of the top, the saree too had handworked floral patterns running all over. While the threadwork had the shades of pink and white, the outfit itself was based on green net material.

Khushi went on to accessorise her look with a delicate crystalised choker, as well as stud earrings. The actor tied her hair in a braid and added a floral charm to it. For the accessories, Kapoor carried a heart-shaped bag that had the detailing in the form of flower petals.

Meanwhile, the actor shared a carousel post on her social media, not only giving her fans a glimpse of her outfit but also showing the inside of Shauna Gautam’s wedding ceremony. While the actor participated in the post-wedding rituals, she was also joined by her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, and Orry.

In the comment section of the post, the fans shared their thoughts about Kapoor’s outfits. One of the users wrote, “Most beautiful,” while another fan mentioned Disney in the comment and said, “Here’s your Indian princess character.” Orry also wrote in the comments, “What is 2+6???”

Khushi Kapoor’s traditional outfits

Over the years, Khushi Kapoor has slayed in traditional looks. Some of the recent ones included the actor dressing up to campaign for Bhumika Sharma. The movie star showcased three ensembles and looked equally gorgeous in each one of them. The first look was based on red, with the lehenga being simple and the blouse filled in with golden thread work.

In the second look, the actor opted for a black lehenga, where the skirt had floral prints, with the blouse including lace detailing. In the final look, Kapoor donned a lehenga with shades of green. While the floral prints on the skirt added to the charm, the corset-style blouse was a standout of its own.

Also read: Khushi Kapoor oozes glamour in new traditional ensembles for Bhumika Sharma; Check our pics here

FAQs

Q1. What was Khushi Kapoor’s last movie?

Khushi Kapoor last starred in Loveyapa.

Q2. What was Khushi Kapoor’s debut movie?

Khushi Kapoor debuted with the Archies.

Q3. Who is Shauna Gautam?

Shauna Gautam is a filmmaker who directed Nadaaniyan.