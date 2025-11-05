When Janhvi Kapoor revealed why birthday girl Khushi Kapoor was called Hrithik Roshan as a baby: ‘I used to bite her’

Daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, sister of Janhvi Kapoor, and now a Bollywood actor, Khushi Kapoor is celebrating her 25th birthday today on November 5. The star kid rang in her special day with her closest friends, her furry babies and a fun pajama party last night. Well, as the internet celebrates Khushi’s birthday today, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the time her doting elder sister Janhvi shared a cute story from their childhood. In an old interview, while promoting her debut film Dhadak (2018) with co-star Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi had revealed why she called Khushi ‘Hrithik Roshan’ when the latter was a baby.

Seven years ago, when Janhvi Kapoor began her journey in Bollywood, she received a surprise video message from her sister Khushi Kapoor during one of her early interviews. In this clip, which has now resurfaced on social media, Khushi asked, “Why did you enjoy pinching me so much as a baby?” Ishaan Khatter, who was also a part of the interview, asked Janhvi, “Why did you like to bite her so much as a child?” When the interviewer clarified that Khushi said ‘pinch’ and not ‘bite’, Janhvi replied, “You know, no I used to bite her also. You know what cute aggression is? It’s like when someone or something is so cute you just wanna, like put them in a sandwich and eat them? So I used to pinch her. They used to call her, bachpan mein we used to call Khushi ‘Hrithik Roshan’, because she was so chubby and like fat. She had like biceps, but they were just rolls and fat.”

Ishaan then joked that if Hrithik, also known as the Greek God of Bollywood, heard this, he would be confused because Janhvi used the words ‘chubby and fat’ for him. Hearing this, Janhvi explained, “No! But, I mean they were just fat biceps, but he has real biceps.” Under this video, a fan wrote, “I totally understand her as an elder sister… my little sister is like my baby too. When she was younger, I used to do the same 😭,” whereas another netizen pointed out, “Khushi eyes in this picture is of sridevi - look carefully.”

Well, we wish Khushi a very happy birthday, and good luck as she begins shooting for Mom 2, a sequel of her mother Sridevi’s last film Mom (2017).