Mom 2: Khushi Kapoor’s pictures from set go viral, Karishma Tanna joins team for Sridevi’s film’s sequel

Back in March this year, filmmaker Boney Kapoor announced that he is working with his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor on a new movie. He revealed that Khushi is trying to follow in the footsteps of her late superstar mother Sridevi, and might headline Mom 2 . The project will be a sequel to Sridevi’s last film Mom (2017), for which she was honoured posthumously with the National Film Award for Best Actress. This news had left the internet divided. Well, Khushi reportedly began shooting post Diwali and today on her 25th birthday, the actor’s unseen pictures from set have surfaced on social media.

In these pictures, Khushi Kapoor is dressed casually in a sweatshirt. She has been joined by TV actor Karishma Tanna, who has donned a white salwar kameez for the shot. In a report shared by Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that Mom 2 went on floors last week in Mumbai, and 10 days of shoot has already been completed. Khushi will be seen in a crucial part this time, and things are reportedly progressing well on set. The source was further quoted saying, “Mom was directed by Ravi Udyawar. The sequel, however, is directed by Girish Kohli. He was one of the story writers of the first part and also single-handedly wrote its screenplay and dialogues. Producer Boney Kapoor realized that he will do justice to Mom 2 as he knows this series well and hence, gave him the responsibility. Also, Girish has proved his worth with the Sohum Shah-starrer Crazxy, which released earlier this year.”