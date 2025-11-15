Khushi Kapoor oozes glamour in new traditional ensembles for Bhumika Sharma; Check our pics here

Khushi Kapoor has often flaunted several fashionable outfits, ranging from a traditional look to modern. The actor recently stepped in to campaign for Bhumika Sharma and stunned in three different ensembles. The Archies star opted for three completely different shades of lehengas and styled them perfectly to suit the wedding season. Khushi Kapoor flaunts gorgeous ensembles for Bhumika Sharma.(Instagram/khushikapoor)

Each of the outfits include intricate work and thread detailing, and Khushi paired them with some gorgeous jewellery pieces.

The actor, with her outfits and styles, showcased elegant fashion. She serves as an inspiration for the audience, who wish to play dress-up at weddings or any other occasions.

Khushi Kapoor’s traditional looks

The first outfit donned by the actor was a red lehenga with a corset-style top. While the skirt was kept simple with no work at all, the blouse, on the other hand, stood contrary. With a halter neckline, the piece included handwork detailing and tassels at the bottom. She paired her outfit with stud earrings and a ‘mang tikka’. Khushi carried the dupatta on her arms.

In the second look, the actor paired an embroidered golden blouse with a black lehenga and dupatta. While the top included intricate thread work, the skirt had floral block prints. To complete the ensemble, the actor left her hair open and accessorised with a choker necklace. Instead of draping, the movie star carried the dupatta in hand.

For the final one, Khushi went with the shades of green, wherein the blouse was designed in a corset style and the parts of the lehenga had leaves and floral pieces. She let the look speak for itself by keeping the accessories to the minimal and keeping her hair tied up at the back.

Khushi Kapoor’s other traditional fits

Apart from the three looks mentioned, Khushi earlier flaunted a gorgeous light green outfit at Anshula Kapoor’s engagement ceremony. The actor complemented her sister, Janhvi’s outfit, by draping a tissue silk saree for the event. Keeping it graceful and elegant, the Loveyapa actor tied parts of her hair at the back. She kept the jewellery minimal, a thin necklace and stud earrings.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor was last seen in Nadaaniyan, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan.

FAQs

How old is Khushi Kapoor?

She is 25 years old.

What was the name of Khushi Kapoor’s first film?

Khushi debuted with The Archies.

Who is Khushi Kapoor’s sister?

Janhvi Kapoor is Khushi Kapoor’s sister.