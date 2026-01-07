California woman cooks recipes etched on gravestones to honour the dead: 'Recipes are to die for'

Cookies, cakes, and cobblers are not usually linked to graveyards. But a California woman has found a way to bring them together. Grant’s idea began during an internship at a cemetery in New York. (Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by Fox News, the woman has an unusual practice. She searches cemeteries for recipes carved on gravestones and then cooks them.

Rosie Grant, a 36-year-old librarian from Los Angeles, has spent the last five years collecting recipes left behind by the dead. So far, she has gathered 40 recipes. She says the food is “to die for”.

Also Read: Indian woman’s Google review sparks fiery response from restaurant owner: 'Open your own damn restaurant' Where the idea began: Grant’s idea began during an internship at a cemetery in New York. While working there, she noticed a recipe for spritz cookies carved into a woman’s headstone.

Curious, she went home and baked 12 cookies. Later, she returned to the grave and ate them there.

“At first, when I knew only one recipe, I thought this would be a one-off,” Grant told news agency SWNS. Instead, she went on to find many more.

Over time, she has cooked a wide range of dishes. Recipes include Texas sheet cake, no-bake cookies, and guava cobbler. Each dish, she says, helps her feel connected to someone who has passed away.