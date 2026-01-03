Couple’s Taj Mahal photo captured on a basic phone wins hearts online: 'It's never about the quality'

A quiet moment inside the Taj Mahal, captured without filters or fancy equipment, has reminded the internet that memories often matter more than megapixels. A vlogger shared the heartwarming video on Instagram.(@ya_muzzz/Instagram)

A short video shared on Instagram by vlogger Ya Muzzammil shows a simple interaction between a visiting couple and the vlogger at the iconic monument in Agra.

Unlike the usual scenes of tourists posing with expensive cameras and smartphones, this moment stood out for its simplicity.

A happy memory:

In the video, a man politely approaches the vlogger and hands him a basic mobile phone, often called a feature phone. He asks if a photo can be taken of him and his wife.

There is no hurry and no special request for angles. The man calmly explains how he wants the picture framed, focusing only on capturing the moment.

The vlogger, however, struggles to find the camera option on the phone and admits he no longer remembers how to use such devices. After a few seconds of trial, he finally clicks the picture.

As soon as he shows the picture to the couple, the man’s reaction becomes the heart of the video. His face breaks into a wide, genuine smile, clearly pleased with the result.

Overlayed text in the video reads, “It’s not about the quality of the picture, it is about memory.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the video here:

Social media reacts:

Social media users reacted warmly to the video, calling it wholesome, emotional, and refreshing.

One of the users commented, “That was the day smartphones felt jealous of a phone that captured the best moment.”

A second user commented, “That picture broke the internet.”

A third user commented, “They're the richestttt couple in this whole world!”

“It's never about the quality,” another user commented.

The video was shared on December 31st, 2025, and since then it has gained 28.4 million views and 3.2 million likes.