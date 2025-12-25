Ahmedabad man shares how his father’s strict routine changed for his daughter: ‘It didn’t change for any of us'

Grandparents and grandkids share a bond that often defies routine and reason. It is a connection that can easily soften strict habits built over a lifetime. Pritesh Lakhani wrote that the routine “didn’t change for any of us” for years, but it changed instantly for the newest member of the family.(@priteshlakhani/X)

What once feels unchangeable can suddenly pause, simply for a moment of togetherness.

In one family, this change appeared quietly, early every morning. The story was shared online on X (formerly Twitter) by Ahmedabad resident Pritesh Lakhani, who spoke about his father’s unbreakable discipline and how it softened after becoming a grandfather.

“Dad has left home at 8.45 am sharp for decades. Didn’t matter if his tiffin was ready. Didn’t matter what was happening around him,” the caption of the post reads.

Granddaughter changed everything:

For years, the routine stayed the same for everyone in the family. Children adjusted, plans waited, and mornings moved around that fixed departure time. No one expected it to ever change.

But now, the man no longer steps out until his granddaughter wakes up. Mornings begin differently. Lakhani also shared a picture showing his father neatly dressed in formals, out for a stroll with the little one.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users reacted warmly to the post, with many saying it perfectly captured the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren.

One of the users commented, “A man who puts on formals, with a wrist watch and formal shoes for a walk with his granddaughter is an extremely disciplined person; having such a person as your family member is a definite blessing.”

A second user commented, “My dad does similar stuff. I think it's because they feel gratitude that they have got a second chance at raising children.”

A third user commented, “Look at that gentleman... neatly dressed even for a stroll.”

“Seeing our parents make those little changes when their grandchildren come into their lives is the best thing that could happen to us,” another user commented.