Father welcomes baby girl with Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar-style dance, heartwarming video goes viral

Social media trends come and go, but some moments cut through the noise and stay with people. One such video showed a father welcoming his newborn daughter with pure joy and a dance inspired by the newly released movie Dhurandhar. The video was shared by Rahul Sinde on Instagram.(@og_rahulshinde/Instagram)

With several trends from the movie taking over the internet, especially the popular spy-style moves and the viral FA9LA song, users have been recreating scenes in their own way.

Among these, a heartwarming hospital video stood out and quickly went viral on Instagram.

Heartwarming hospital moment:

As the video opens, a woman is seen carefully carrying a newborn baby girl with a smile out of a hospital room. Two other women walk alongside her as she brings the baby towards her waiting family.

As the baby is brought outside, the camera captures the child’s father seeing his daughter for the first time.

Overwhelmed with happiness, he breaks into a Dhurandhar-style dance, celebrating the arrival of his newborn in a way that quickly won hearts online.

The video was shared by Rahul Sinde, the dad himself, on Instagram with the caption, “My baby girl”.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the video here:

The original video was shared on December 16, 2025, and since then, it has gained 21.1 million views and numerous comments.

Social media reacts:

Instagram users were quick to react to the video, calling it a refreshing and emotional take on the FA9LA trend.

One of the users commented, “This is the correct reaction to being blessed with a baby girl.”

A second user commented, “Best video I ever seen on this song, love it.”

A third user commented, “This new generation of parents is going to be a vibe.”

“Winner of the trend,” another user commented.

The video also caught the attention of actress Yami Gautam, who reacted to the video by commenting, “Hands down, winner.”