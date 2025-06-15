‘Girl after 56 years in our family’: Newborn gets royal welcome, video melts hearts online

In a moment filled with joy, emotion, and celebration, a family’s welcome for a newborn baby girl, the first in 56 years, has touched millions online. A heartwarming video capturing the grand reception for the baby has been shared widely on Instagram, sparking an outpouring of love and admiration from viewers. The video opens with a convoy of cars decorated with balloons.(Instagram/@dr.chahatrawal)

The video, believed to be filmed in Delhi, opens with a convoy of cars decorated with balloons, setting the tone for what turns into a heartwarming homecoming. As the footage unfolds, viewers see the family home adorned in shades of pink, from balloon arches and floral garlands to a flower-strewn entrance.

The caption on the video reads, “Blessed with a girl after 56 years in our family,” revealing the emotional weight behind the celebration. As the baby enters the home, fireworks light up the street, marking a moment of pure joy for the family.

Take a look at the video:

Viewers flooded the comments section with heartfelt reactions. One user noted, “Loved how the father wore a pink shirt,” acknowledging the thoughtful detail that symbolised the pride and happiness of welcoming a daughter. Another commented, “Every girl deserves this kind of welcome but some are not lucky like you, baby doll... GBU (God Bless You).”

One user wrote, 'Grateful to see this type of welcome for a daughter otherwise this cruel world only want a son!"

A user wrote, “Lucky u guys :))) Even we had a baby girl after 55 years in the family … but there wasn’t any such exiting celebrations !! Thankfully my hubby did it at my maternal house which brought us lifetime memories!!”

