Caught on camera: Snake slithers into tourist-packed waterfall, triggering panic and chaos

A chilling yet bizarre moment was captured on camera at what is claimed to be Kempty Falls in Mussoorie, according to the Instagram post. What began as a fun-filled outing quickly turned into chaos when a snake was spotted slithering through the crowded waters. The clip shows dozens of tourists enjoying the scenic waterfall before panic suddenly erupts — people can be seen screaming and scrambling to get out of the water as the snake appears. The snake can be seen swiftly slithering across the water.(Instagram/@littledehradunstories)

The snake can be seen swiftly slithering across the water, which is crowded with tourists. As the camera zooms out, the scene becomes more chaotic; dozens of people can be seen backing away in panic, trying to distance themselves from the unexpected reptilian visitor.

The video was posted by the handle @littledehradunstories with the caption, “A snake entered among the tourists bathing at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie See how chaos ensued!”

Take a look at the video:

While many online viewers reacted with concern, the comment section was soon flooded with humorous takes on the incident. One user, @dhiraj_chhabra__, joked, “Itno k bich me ek or aagya."

Another comment by @sparsh_k_kumar took a sarcastic jab at the overcrowding, writing, “or aao traffic laga rakha pura inno ne, Maggie point bhi jane mein dikkat hori.. mat ana agli bar se."

