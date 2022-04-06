Dad brings family’s first girl child home in helicopter

Overjoyed with the birth of his daughter and in a bid to make people aware of the importance of the girl child, Vishal Zarekar welcomed his wife and newborn girl with a helicopter ride from Bhosari to their hometown Shelgaon in Khed taluka, Pune district. The helicopter covered a distance of 25km in 20 minutes. The entire village assembled at a makeshift helipad built on open ground to witness this one-of-a-kind welcome.

The girl was born in January and was based at her maternal uncle’s house in Bhosari ever since her birth.

“It was the birth of the first girl child in our family and many still consider a girl child a sin so I wanted to make such people realise that the girl child is precious and her birth should be celebrated so I planned to give her a grand welcome,” said Zarekar.

All precautions were taken by the couple prior to the helicopter ride.