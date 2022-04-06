Dad brings family’s first girl child home in helicopter
Overjoyed with the birth of his daughter and in a bid to make people aware of the importance of the girl child, Vishal Zarekar welcomed his wife and newborn girl with a helicopter ride from Bhosari to their hometown Shelgaon in Khed taluka, Pune district. The helicopter covered a distance of 25km in 20 minutes. The entire village assembled at a makeshift helipad built on open ground to witness this one-of-a-kind welcome.
The girl was born in January and was based at her maternal uncle’s house in Bhosari ever since her birth.
“It was the birth of the first girl child in our family and many still consider a girl child a sin so I wanted to make such people realise that the girl child is precious and her birth should be celebrated so I planned to give her a grand welcome,” said Zarekar.
All precautions were taken by the couple prior to the helicopter ride.
-
5 people including 3 women killed by herd of elephants in 2 days in Shahdol
A herd of elephants has killed three villagers, who had gone to collect Mahua in a forest of Jaisingh Nagar in Shahdol district on Wednesday morning, a forest department official said. On Tuesday, a couple was trampled to death by a herd of nine wild elephants in Jaisingh Nagar. Forest guards are tracking the movement of elephants. Now, the herd of elephants has moved towards Semra village.
-
‘False’: Karnataka cops fact-check home minister’s ‘murdered over Urdu’ remark
The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday issued a 'fact check' on a murder in Karnataka capital Bengaluru after state home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the man, a 22-year-old, was murdered because he didn't know Urdu. In a fact-check posted on its website, the Bengaluru Police posted screengrabs from the TV news channels reporting the home minister's statement that Chandru was killed for 'not speaking Urdu'. The minister eventually withdrew his statement.
-
Eight prisoners released from Naini jail
Eight convicts were released from Naini Central Jail on Wednesday on the instructions of jail minister Dharamveer Prajapati. The prisoners were released from different jails across the state on the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day. Most of the released prisoners belong to poor families. Among them, Roop Prasad of Dhumanganj served a prison term for over 13 months after failing to pay a ₹20,000 fine. The foundation paid the remaining fine for all the prisoners.
-
Two arrested with over 2kg opium in Firozabad
The UP Special Task Force claimed to have busted a gang of drug traffickers with the arrest of two persons from Firozabad on Tuesday. The police seized 2.144kg of opium from their possession, said senior police officials here on Wednesday. The STF press note stated that the two arrested were identified as a Jharkhand resident, Jabir Alam, and UP's Bareilly resident, Dilshad.
-
2 killed, 5 injured as overloaded truck turns turtle
Mumbai Two labourers died and five others were injured after a brick-laden truck overturned at Waghoba ghat on Palghar-Manor stretch on Wednesday morning. The truck driver has been booked by the Palghar police and the injured have been admitted to the Rural Hospital, Palghar. The overloaded truck was carrying around 7,000 bricks and proceeding towards Manor, when the driver Salim Ishaque Shaikh (45) lost control of the vehicle due to a brake failure.
