91-year-old bedridden mom knits sweater for son: ‘Sweater may be short, her love never is’

Mother’s love often shows itself in the simplest, most unexpected ways, sometimes even through a half-perfect sweater stitched with patience and care. Despite her age and physical discomfort, the woman knitted the entire sweater while lying down.(@ArunBee/X)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Arunn Bhagavathula shared a story about his 91-year-old mother, who knitted a sweater for him while confined to bed.

Despite her age and physical discomfort, she continued knitting while lying down, pausing whenever her hands began to hurt, then starting again after resting.

A sweater full of love:

According to the post, before beginning, she had messaged him to say she wanted to knit a white sweater for him and would go ahead even if he said no.

Touched by her determination, he agreed. After finishing the top portion, she asked him to check the neck. When he suggested making it slightly longer, she quietly undid the work and started over.

Later, she completed the front and back and asked him to check the fit. When he tried it on, he noticed a six-inch gap between the two sides. She was genuinely surprised and said she had made it exactly to the chest size he had given her.

“I replied calmly, you asked for my chest size… not my waist size. She had to undo the entire sweater again,” he adds.

This time, she re-knitted it a little reluctantly, but still carried on. When the sweater was finally finished, it turned out to be slightly short.

“And this time, I didn’t have the heart to tell her. The sweater may be short. Her love never is,” the post adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Many people on X reacted warmly to the post, calling it emotional, beautiful, and deeply relatable.

One of the users commented, “You are among the few truly lucky people to have this momentous experience.”

A second user commented, “Wow, that's an amazing gift forever!”

A third user commented, “This is beautiful! The imperfections are what make everything beautiful.”

“All I see in this sweater is love and love and only love!” another user commented.