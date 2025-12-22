'Lifelong memory': Adorable video shows mother feeding son by hand before school, melts hearts

A wholesome video capturing a quiet moment of maternal care has struck an emotional chord with social media users, with many calling it a reminder of unconditional parental love. The video has garnered over 1.4 million likes and more than 10 million views.(Instagram/@rakshyyyyyyyy)

The clip, shared on Instagram by user @rakshyyyyyyyy, shows a mother feeding her son by hand while he sits on a scooter, moments before leaving for school. The boy, dressed in his school uniform and seated behind an adult rider wearing a helmet, is seen patiently eating as his mother stands beside the scooter, ensuring he finishes his food before heading out.

As the video progresses, the mother playfully continues to feed him, while the child, with food already in his mouth, responds with playful expressions. Towards the end of the clip, the boy is seen waving goodbye and blowing flying kisses at his mother, who affectionately returns the gesture.

The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, “No matter how old we grow we are still a small kid to our parents.”

Social media reaction

Social media users flooded the comments section with emotional reactions. “My mom used to do this. It’s a lifelong memory,” one user wrote. Another commented, “This brought tears to my eyes. Pure love.”

“Im 30 and my mom does this when im running late to office while getting ready,” shared a third user. “I'm 27yo and still sometimes my mom use to feed me like this. you may think it's childish but I think they call this LOVE,” wrote another.

“She is the only one who love me unconditionally in this selfish world,” said one user.

Several others also echoed similar sentiments, calling the clip “heartwarming,” “nostalgic,” and “a reminder of home.”