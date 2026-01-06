Indian woman’s Google review sparks fiery response from restaurant owner: 'Open your own damn restaurant'

A simple food review from an Indian woman triggered a fiery online response from a small restaurant owner when she shared her opinion on the eatery's Asian food. The post, shared by @whizwang featuring screenshots of the review and the owner’s reply, later went viral on X.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The post, shared by @whizwang featuring screenshots of the review and the owner’s reply, later went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Anvita Kotha, the reviewer and a local guide, wrote that she ordered the dan dan noodles and dumplings in chili oil, but said “it wasn’t spicy” even with extra chili oil and added salt.

She did praise the matcha latte, calling it “pretty great,” and noted that the small restaurant had some outside seating.

In response, Wang Tulum, the restaurant owner, fired back in a long post, saying, “We don’t cater your tastes,” and explaining that the recipes are made to the owner’s own preferences.

“Open your own restaurant and see what your food tastes like,” he added.

Restaurant owner hits back:

Wang emphasised that the goal of the restaurant is to share food the owners love with the community, not to adjust dishes for every reviewer.

He criticised what he called “self-entitled” expectations and insisted that the dishes are designed to be balanced rather than overly spicy.

“We didn't wake up and think of lets cater our dishes to these self-entitled people...open your own damn restaurant,” he added.

Check out the post here:

Social media reacts:

Many users on X shared mixed reactions to the post. Some supported the restaurant owner, saying chefs should be free to make food their own way and should not be forced to change recipes for every customer. Others criticised the tone of the owner's reply.

One of the users commented, “It just kept getting worse.”

A second user commented, “This is some kind of great marketing tactic cause now I wanna go to that restaurant.”

A third user commented, “At least the response was spicy.”

“I would give a bad review just to get berated by the owner,” another user commented.

The post was shared on January 5, 2026, and since then, it has gained 1.3 million views and numerous comments.