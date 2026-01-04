Swiggy delivery partner delivers order with his kid, declines tip: 'I just want…'

A Swiggy Instamart delivery has gone viral after a delivery partner arrived with his child and politely refused a cash tip, saying he only wanted a good rating for his work. The incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Vineeth K.(MINT_PRINT)

What appeared to be a routine delivery soon stood out when the man, with a young child seated on his bike, declined the tip and made a simple, humble request to leave a positive rating for his work.

The incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Vineeth K with the caption, “A Swiggy delivery person came to deliver some Instamart stuff today.”

Politely refused the tip:

According to the post, when asked about the child, the delivery partner calmly said it was his kid. Vineeth also shared a picture of a young boy sitting on the delivery partner’s bike.

Vineeth explained that he usually tips delivery workers directly, but this time, Ajay, the delivery partner, declined the money without hesitation and asked for a good rating instead.

“I usually tip directly. He politely refused the tip. He just wanted a good rating for his service,” the post adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post drew warm reactions from X users, many of whom praised the delivery partner’s honesty and dedication.

One of the users commented, “Most of them never expect any tip; all they wanted was a good rating.”

A second user commented, “I guess he had a dignified employee status earlier, but due to a layoff or financial issues, he chose to work in the gig economy, which may be why he did not accept tips.”

“Just tip him in cash. If he doesn't take it, that's his pride, so don't force it,” another user commented.