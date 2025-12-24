Man keeps water bottles outside his house for delivery partners, wins hearts: 'That's how you treat people'

Tiring deliveries across the city can take a toll on workers, who often rush from one place to another. A small but thoughtful gesture by a resident has touched the hearts of many people. Vineeth K posted a picture of water bottles kept outside his home on X.(@DealsDhamaka/X)

Outside his house, he keeps water bottles so anyone who feels thirsty can take one. Though simple, the act has impressed the internet.

The man behind this initiative is Vineeth K. He started the practice in 2022 and has continued it every year.

Vineeth posted a picture of water bottles kept outside his home on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Started this in 2022. Every summer, we place water bottles at our entrance so delivery partners can take if they’re thirsty.”

Check out the post here:

“It’s a little thing, but many have told me it really touches them to see that someone cares,” the post adds.

According to the post, each year, Vineeth spends about ₹1,500 to buy around 300 water bottles. They are placed at the entrance of his home, easily accessible to anyone passing by.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users reacted warmly to Vineeth’s post, praising his simple act of kindness.

One of the users commented, “Thanks for sharing this. I will put a matka and a glass for this summer.”

A second user commented, “Please keep them in shade, hope u know that sunlight on plastic water bottles is not good.”

“That's how you treat people who make your life easier. In summer, we get small buttermilk packets and give it to all delivery guys. Sometimes it is amazing to see their happiness and some of them who know really look forward to it.” another user commented.

The post was shared on December 23, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 28,000 views and several comments.