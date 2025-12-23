Man becomes Rapido driver after family loses 14 crore during Covid: ‘All I had was this bike’

A short bike ride turned into an emotional moment after a techie shared an encounter with a Rapido driver whose life changed completely after the Covid pandemic. With no savings left, the Rapido driver said his bike was his only way to survive.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

The post was shared by @0xChiraag on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, “I was on a Rapido bike today, just a normal ride. Out of nowhere, he started telling me his story.”

Life turned upside down:

According to the post, the ride began like any other. Conversation stayed casual at first, with the rider asking basic questions about where the passenger lived and which college he attended.

Moments later, the tone shifted when the driver started talking about his own life.

“He said he did hotel management from Amity. Life was good back then when his dad was in the army, they had a good business, he used to have a lot of fun,” the post adds.

Everything changed when Covid struck. The driver said his family lost nearly ₹13-14 crore as businesses shut down during the pandemic.

Financial stability collapsed, and attempts to rebuild failed. He later tried launching a startup with a friend, but that venture also did not work, leading to another loss of around ₹4 lakh.

With no savings left, the driver said he had only one option. All he owned was his bike, which pushed him to start working as a Rapido rider to survive.

“No savings left. All I had was this bike, he said. So I started this. And then he said something that stuck with me, “I’m not giving up. I still believe in God.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post drew widespread reactions online, with many calling it a stark reminder of how Covid changed lives overnight.

One of the users commented, “That’s a lot of money to lose and to become a Rapido driver. If they have built a business that big, I bet they can get back their business if their consumer base is still strong.”

A second user commented, “Some are still recovering from Covid While others will never ever be able to....”

“This is why judging people by their current job is trash behavior. You have no idea what they survived,” another user commented.