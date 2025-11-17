Men team up with delivery boys for an impromptu cricket match, video goes viral: 'Smiling like kids again'

A light-hearted moment on Instagram has brought smiles to people across the internet. A short video captured a group of men inviting delivery boys to join them for a quick cricket match, turning an ordinary day into something unexpectedly joyful. Scenes from the video showed everyone playing together in a parking area.(@mayuusic_vines_/Instagram)

What began as a routine work shift soon turned into a cheerful game, and the warm gesture has won praise online.

Mayuresh Gujar shared the video on Instagram as a part of his ongoing series titled “Paap Punya Ka Hisab”.

Spontaneous cricket match brings smiles:

The video shows delivery boys arriving to hand over orders, only to be welcomed with a friendly request to join the match. Instead of rushing to their next stop, they accepted the offer and joined the game.

Scenes from the video show everyone playing together in a parking area, laughing, cheering, and enjoying the spontaneous break. Delivery boys, often seen in a hurry, appeared relaxed as they faced bowlers and took turns batting.

A wholesome twist appears at the end of the video. After the game finishes, the men hand out small medals to the delivery boys as a fun token of appreciation.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Internet users reacted warmly to the unexpected match. Many viewers called the moment “wholesome” and praised the men for including delivery boys who rarely get time for themselves.

One of the users commented, “Little gestures and the warmth you spread without expecting anything in return truly touched hearts.”

A second user commented, "Smiling like kids again."

An Instagram page of Swiggy Delivery Partners commented, "Arey ro nahi raha, bas kanda kaat raha tha."

"That's why it's not just sports, it's emotions," another user commented.

Some users described it as “a simple act that made someone’s day”, while others said such gestures help spread positivity in busy city life.