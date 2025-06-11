'Sir, main handicapped hoon': Zomato rider’s quiet reply to Delhi customer makes internet emotional

A viral post by a Zomato customer has touched people's hearts across India. The story is about his interaction with a delivery partner, which left him rethinking his entire attitude toward online orders. A customer’s post on a specially-abled Zomato rider has gone viral on LinkedIn. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

Ishan Bhatt wrote on LinkedIn that he ordered ice cream from Zomato and received a call from the delivery partner, who asked him if he could come downstairs to collect the order. Unwillingly, Bhatt asked the partner why he couldn't come up. That’s when the person revealed, “Sir, main handicapped hoon (Sir, I am specially abled).”

“Sudden silence. Guilt came in faster than the delivery. I threw the blanket off as if I am the main character of some movie and ran down as if the ice cream was melting in real time. And honestly, that moment just stayed with me,” Bhatt wrote.

He added, “I just found something that made me feel both human and humbled.” He then explained how this incident changed his perception of online deliveries.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “A bit of kindness with ice cream.” Another joined, “One step towards being a good human being.”

A third expressed, “I actually had a really similar experience. It was honestly humbling. At first, I was a bit frustrated, wondering why the person couldn’t come up, and then he explained that he had a problem with his left leg and was partially handicapped. I felt so bad and honestly a little ashamed of myself for not realising it. I apologised, and he was so kind about it. Then he asked if I could give him a 5-star rating, and I was like, ‘Yes, of course!’ It ended up being such a meaningful moment.”

A fourth wrote, “Something very similar happened to me as well. I asked the guy to come to the second floor. The building didn’t have a lift. It was 7 am in the morning. He told me it would take him a few minutes, and I said,” OK. “When he rang the bell, I saw that he had polio, and one of his legs barely worked. It's been four years, and I still can’t get over the guilt.”