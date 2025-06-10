‘Things just got juicy’: Rapido’s entry into food delivery sparks buzz on Zomato-Swiggy 'duopoly'

Rapido is stepping into the food delivery sector with a new platform that proposes charging restaurants a fixed fee per order, according to a proposal seen by Reuters on Monday. The Indian ride-hailing company is aiming to take on industry giants Swiggy and Eternal’s Zomato with this alternative pricing model. Rapido’s new food delivery plan sets the internet buzzing.(HT_PRINT)

As per the proposal reviewed by the outlet, Rapido plans to charge restaurants a flat ₹25 delivery fee per order above ₹100.

Internet reacts

The moment the news broke, social media—particularly platform X—lit up with reactions. Many users viewed it as a much-needed disruption in a space long dominated by just two major players.

“This is the best thing that could happen to the food delivery space,” one user wrote. “Rapido may or may not succeed, but I see Zomato and Swiggy’s revenues taking a hit. Interesting times ahead!”

Others welcomed the increased competition with enthusiasm. “Rapido entering food delivery = more competition = better prices for us. India’s food tech space is getting juicy again,” another user posted.

Some were pleasantly surprised by the potential cost savings. “Whoa! Rapido’s food delivery could be up to 48% cheaper than Swiggy or Zomato. Things are about to get spicy…” one user noted, highlighting a possible pricing edge.

Another comment read, “I like rapido man. First it broke ola-uber duopoly and now it will break swiggy-zomato duopoly.” “Rapido is expected to show the same price as the restaurant’s menu card. If true, this alone would be a game changer—and a money saver for all Indians,” another user remarked.

According to Reuters, the high commission structures of food delivery platforms have compelled many restaurants to increase their online menu prices, thereby widening the gap between digital listings and in-store rates.

Rapido has also proposed a nominal delivery charge for orders below ₹100, although the exact amount has not yet been specified.