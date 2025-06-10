‘My earnings vanished because of ignorance’: Chandigarh Rapido driver loses 4,000 after being conned by customer

A Reddit user claiming to be a Rapido driver from Chandigarh alleged that he lost nearly four days' earnings after a customer scammed him. The man posted that he thought he was helping a person whose wife was in the hospital, but he ended up losing ₹4,000 to a QR code scam. A Rapido rider's claims about getting scammed by a customer in Chandigarh have sparked concerns among social media users (representative image). (File Photo)

The man wrote on Reddit that he got a ride request from a passenger who said his wife was inside a hospital and needed to be dropped off at the railway station. “He is paying 4200, and I can take my amount and repay it at her ID as it was not getting done from his account (sic),” the customer allegedly told the driver.

“Then he said he sent 4000 and I checked my account there was 4000 received but I didn't check the date of receipt. He said his wife is inside and I should send money on QR which he sent on WhatsApp and I did. As I saw 4009 received I wasn't worried but he said he is sending more money to transfer where I got doubt and disconnected,” the driver wrote.

Initially, the driver was happy that he had escaped a scammer, but the joy was short-lived when he realised the receipt he saw was an older one.

“I was happy that I escaped until I saw the date of receipt of 4000. It was a friend who sent me 4000 yesterday. I was scammed, being understanding everything and being smart and educated. My earnings of 4-5 days vanished in a minute because of lil ignorance (sic),” the driver continued.

The post on scam sparked a conversation. An individual wrote, “The exact same happened with a Rapido driver, I know. The exact hospital and the exact story. He did go to the police station, and the number was found to be from Rajasthan. But nothing much happened.”

Another person shared detailed steps for lodging a complaint at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The individual strongly suggested that the OP make an official complaint, adding, “In my opinion, that's all you can do from your end.”

Which type of cybercrimes can you report on the portal?

A citizen can report a crime related to women or children. Under this section, there are two options: to identify yourself and report or to file the complaint anonymously.

According to the portal, citizens can complain about other cybercrimes, including “mobile crimes, online and social media crimes, online financial frauds, ransomware, hacking, cryptocurrency crimes and online cyber trafficking.”