Monday, Apr 14, 2025
‘Maan gaya main aapko’: Scammer praises girl who beats him at his own game. Watch

ByMuskaan Sharma
Apr 14, 2025 11:08 AM IST

In a viral video, a girl turned the tables on a scammer posing as her father's friend.

As online scams become more rampant and fraudsters grow bolder, one young girl flipped the script on a cybercriminal and did it so cleverly, even he had to admit he was impressed.

The impressed scammer acknowledged her wit before disconnecting the call.(x/@gharkekalesh)
The impressed scammer acknowledged her wit before disconnecting the call.(x/@gharkekalesh)

In a viral video, a girl filmed herself on a call with a scammer who was pretending to be her father's friend. The man narrated a fake story to the girl claiming that her father had asked him to pay some money to her UPI account.

The man talks in a confident yet sweet manner claiming that he will be sending 12,000 to her through UPI. He stays on the phone with her and claims he has sent her 10,000. The girl shows her phone on which she received a SMS claiming 10,000 have been sent to her.

However, the message was sent from a personal mobile number and not from the girl's bank. The man then claims that he accidentally sent 20,000 instead of 2,000 in an attempt to scam her.

Take a look at the video here:

He asks her to send back the extra 18,000 he claimed to have sent her. The girl, who played along with the scammer's ruse, decided to use his own trick on him. She copied the fake transaction SMS and sent it back to him after editing the amount to 18,000, to claim that she had transferred the money back.

"Lijiye uncle aapko bhi chala gaya 18,000. (There, I have also sent you 18,000)," she told him, holding back laughter.

As he realised that he has been caught, the scammer sounded impressed and said, "Maan gaya main aapko, beta," he said and disconnected the call.

The video was flooded with comments by users who praised the girl. "That was great presence of mind," said one of them.

Another said, " She is a very very smart girl with a high IQ for sure."

