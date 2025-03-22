‘Such a jolly person’: Delhi woman lauds female Rapido driver for her cheerful spirit, company responds

A Delhi resident’s everyday commute turned into an unforgettable experience when she booked a Rapido bike ride—only to be greeted by a woman driver. The heartwarming encounter, shared by Smriti Sahu on LinkedIn, quickly gained traction and even prompted a response from the transport company. Delhi woman shared her heartwarming ride with a Rapido driver on LinkedIn.(HT_PRINT)

Sahu had just wrapped up an office shopping trip when she booked a ride. Upon noticing that her Rapido driver was a woman, she cancelled her Uber ride and chose to go ahead with Rapido instead. The decision, she later shared, turned out to be one of her best.

‘Such a jolly person’

“Honestly, it was the best decision ever because she was absolutely entertaining. Such a jolly person! But what truly surprised me was her life story. She wasn’t just talking for the sake of it, I could tell she had been through some tough times simply by the way she appreciated every little happy moment in her life,” Sahu wrote.

Throughout the 35-minute journey on the driver’s “Kali Activa,” the woman ensured Sahu’s comfort. “She was also so comforting, asking, ‘Ma’am, zyada tez toh nahi chala rahi na (Ma’am, am I riding too fast)?’ and ‘Aap araam se toh baithe ho na (Are you seated comfortably)?’ I didn’t even realise how 35 minutes flew by! The best part? She’s a chef, but she loves riding her scooty, so she joined Rapido! Such a pookie,” Sahu added.

Rapido responds

Wanting to see her driver recognised, Sahu tagged Rapido in her post, sharing the driver’s details. The company took notice and responded, promising that the woman would be acknowledged for her kindness and service.'

Internet applauds the driver

The post quickly gained attention, with many appreciating both the driver and Sahu for highlighting her story.

One user commented, “We need more such stories! Women supporting women is just amazing.” Another wrote, “Such a wholesome experience. These little moments make all the difference.”

A third user remarked, “She truly deserves recognition. More power to women in every field!” Someone else said, “Kudos to Rapido for acknowledging their driver. Hope she gets rewarded too.”