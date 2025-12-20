UP man hires labourers for cricket match after fog-related train delay strands players

Fog turned an ordinary cricket match in Uttar Pradesh into an unexpected internet hit, after a group of players failed to reach the ground due to a train delay. Ankush Chandila shared the video of the incident on Instagram.(@ankush_chandila_/Instagram)

With dense fog disrupting railway services, six players were left stranded, putting the match at risk of being cancelled at the last minute. What followed was an unusual solution that surprised and amused thousands online.

Unexpected cricket twist:

In a video that has now gone viral, a man is seen stepping out of his car near a labour chowk and calling out, “6 aadmi chahiye.”

He then explains that players could not arrive because fog delayed their train and offers ₹700 per person for about one and a half hours of play.

Within moments, labourers gather around him, ready to take up the offer. Laughter follows as he begins giving them quick, light-hearted cricket trials on the spot.

The video was shared by Ankush Chandila on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

“Kohre aur sardi ke wagah se 6 players ne match khelne se mana kr diya maine 6 player mazdoor chowk se utha liye (Due to fog, 6 players refused to play the match, so I picked up six labourers from the chowk,” the caption of the post reads.

Social media reacts:

Instagram users were quick to respond, with many amazed by the unexpected twist.

One of the users commented, “Aaj sbhi ko apna bachpan yaad aa gya hoga.”

A second user commented, “America ab kuch nahi kehta.”

A third user commented, “Yaha to 2 Team ban gayi.”

“Hunar sab mai hai bas majboor hain bechare,” another user commented.