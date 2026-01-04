Artist surprises KSRTC conductor with a pencil sketch during bus journey, video wins hearts: ‘Her smile said it all’

A quiet moment on a bus turned into something special after an artist surprised a conductor with an unexpected gift. The gesture not only made the lady conductor smile but also delighted viewers watching the video. The video was shared by Akash Selvarasu on Instagram.(@imaginelife_official/Instagram)

In the video, the KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) conductor was seen doing her regular duty, collecting fares and giving tickets. After receiving his ticket, the artist quietly began sketching her with a pencil, unnoticed by most passengers.

When the sketch was ready, he showed it to the conductor. She looked surprised at first. Then she smiled widely, clearly happy and touched by the gesture.

Video captures joyful reaction:

The video was shared by Akash Selvarasu, the artist himself, on Instagram, with the caption, “The true reward for an Artist is the joy of creating from the heart.”

When the conductor finally saw the sketch, she appeared surprised and pleased at the same time. Soon after, she walked around the bus, proudly showing the sketch to other passengers.

“This drawing is one of the most special artworks I’ve ever made. I could see pure happiness on her face, and for an artist, true reward is appreciation, which I received wholeheartedly. She even showed my drawing to all the passengers and proudly said I had drawn it,” the post adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users reacted warmly to the video and praised the kind gesture. Many viewers said the conductor’s smile looked genuine and made the moment special.

One of the users commented, “One sketch… and the whole bus lit up. Act that brightened every heart.”

A second user commented, “The way she appreciated the artist by displaying it to all the passengers is what shows her generosity.”

A third user commented, “There is no price for this happiness.”

“Her smile said it all,” another user commented.

The video was shared on November 25, 2025, and has since gained 17.1 million views and 1.7 million likes.