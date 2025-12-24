Watch: Swift action by ticket checker at Tambaram saves woman from near-fatal fall while boarding moving train

A busy day at Tambaram railway station in Tamil Nadu nearly ended in tragedy when a woman passenger slipped while boarding a Beach-bound local train. A video of the incident was later shared on X (formerly Twitter) by GMS Railway.(@GMSRailway/X)

With the train already in motion, the situation became dangerous within seconds.

The woman was pulled to safety just in time by railway staff on duty. The swift response prevented her from falling into the gap between the platform and the train, an accident that could have led to severe injuries.

The staff member who rescued the passenger was later identified as Shri Nithish Kumar, Ticket Checking Staff (CCTC/TBM), who was on duty at Tambaram on December 20, 2025.

A video of the incident was later shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Southern Railway with the caption, “Swift alertness by Shri Nithish Kumar, Ticket Checking Staff (CCTC/TBM), at Tambaram on 20.12.2025, saved a lady passenger who accidentally slipped while boarding a Beach-bound train.”

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

X users reacted strongly to the video, calling the rescue both frightening and inspiring.

One of the users commented, “These EMU contraptions gather speed with a devil’s haste, and yet Nitish, blessed with uncommon vigilance, plucked the lady from peril as though Providence guided his hand.”

“Must appreciate the work of the Railway staff. It is high time Railways introduce automatic door closing to avoid such incidents,” another user commented.

Recently, one more such incident occurred at Pandavapura station in Karnataka, where a passenger narrowly escaped a life-threatening accident while attempting to board a moving train.

Quick action by station staff prevented the situation from turning into a major tragedy.