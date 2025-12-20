Watch: Station master saves passenger from near-fatal fall in dramatic rescue in Karnataka

A video of a passenger narrowly escaping a life-threatening accident at Pandavapura station in Karnataka on is going viral. South Western Railway shared the video of the incident on X.(@SWRRLY/X)

The incident occurred near moving Train No. 16219 when the passenger was trying to board the train. Immediate action by station staff prevented what could have been a major tragedy.

South Western Railway (SWR) shared the video of the incident on its official X (formerly Twitter) account @SWRRLY, praising the Station Master for his timely intervention.

“Sri Abhijit Singh, Station Master at Pandavapura, displayed extraordinary presence of mind and unwavering devotion to duty by saving a passenger from a life-threatening situation near moving Train No. 16219,” the post adds.

Check out the video here:

In the video, a man wearing a white shirt, appearing to be in a rush, tries to board the moving train but slips and is timely saved by the station master.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

The video quickly went viral, drawing attention and praise from social media users.

Many users praised the Station Master’s quick thinking and bravery, calling his actions heroic and life-saving.

One of the users commented, “Too many such cases and there seems to be someone nearby always around to help.”

A second user commented, “Thank you, Shri. Abhijit Singh sir, deeply grateful.”

“Always reach station on time. Never catch moving train,” another user commented.

Earlier, there have been many similar incidents where passengers tried to board moving trains but slipped or lost balance, sometimes resulting in serious injuries.

Such incidents highlight the dangers of rushing onto moving trains and the critical role of railway staff in preventing accidents.