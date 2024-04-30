Man slips between moving train and platform at Uttarakhand station, constable rushes to save his life

In a shocking incident which occurred at a railway station in Uttarakhand, a man almost got crushed by a moving train. Thanks to the quick thinking of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, his life was saved. Constable Uma pulling out the passenger stuck between train and platform. (X/@sirajnoorani)

The incident happened at Haridwar’s Laksar railway station, where the passenger was boarding the Kolkata Jammu Tawi Express. The passenger was carrying food items from the railway station and boarded the moving train. Unfortunately, his foot slipped, and he became trapped between the train and the platform.

A video of this distressing incident has been doing the rounds on social media and is sending chills down people’s spines. The video shows how the passenger tried boarding the moving train when he slipped between the train and the platform. Soon, the woman, constable Uma, rushes to help him. She first carefully guards his head and later pulls him out safely with the help of onlookers after the train makes an emergency stop.

Watch the video here:

This, however, is not the first time when an RPF’s constable quick-thinking saved a man’s life. Earlier, an RPF constable’s timely intervention saved a man’s life at Purba Medinipur railway station.

A CCTV footage of the incident was shared by RPF on X. It shows a man standing on the platform. As the video goes on, he gets down on the track and quickly lies down. Constable K Sumathi, who was on the other platform, notices him. Soon, she rushes and pulls the man away from the track just moments before a speeding train whizzed by. Towards the end, two other individuals promptly joined forces to assist her in the rescue effort.